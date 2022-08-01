Several passenger services were disrupted on the Highlands' Far North Line after an engineering road-to-rail vehicle derailed.

The incident happened at about 12:25 and closed the line between Forsinard and Altnabreac in Caithness.

ScotRail said its 12:34 Wick to Inverness service had to terminate at Thurso, and it also had to provide replacement buses from some services.

Network Rail Scotland said the vehicle was re-railed at about 14:50 and the line was reopened.