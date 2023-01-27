A damaged car described as being in a "rather sorry state" has been stopped by police.

Essex Police said, external its Roads Policing Unit was on patrol in Basildon when "their attention was drawn" to the vehicle being driven with its front bashed in.

It was flagged down and a roadside drug wipe showed the driver had tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. Stolen items were also found inside, the force said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, theft from a shop, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, and driving without insurance.