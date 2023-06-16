Man arrested after serious crash closes city roads

A man has been arrested after a crash has closed a number of city centre roads for several hours.

Police were called to Emmanuel Road, Cambridge, at about 03:45 BST after a Mercedes E200 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The arrested man, who is 40 years old and from Bedford, remained in custody.

Emmanuel Road and Victoria Avenue remained closed, with Jesus Lane and Maids Causeway also closed at the roundabout while investigations continued, Cambridgeshire Police said.

