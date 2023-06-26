A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the chest in a "violent assault," police have said.

Officers were called to an area near Southway Drive, in Plymouth, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday to reports of an altercation having taken place near Abbots Pub.

Devon & Cornwall Police said a man, in his 30s, was taken to Derriford Hospital with "what is believed to be a potentially serious stab wound". His condition is described as stable.

The force said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.