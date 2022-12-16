Builders praised for rescuing man from house fire
Two builders have been praised for rescuing a man from a house fire.
Six homes in Lowestoft, Suffolk, were evacuated after the blaze broke out on Stradbroke Road on Friday morning. A man is being treated for burns in hospital.
Perry George, who was working on the house next door, said: "I didn't wake up thinking I would be dragging a man out of his bedroom."
Andrew Jackson, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said the action of Mr George and his colleague was "meritorious conduct".
The builder said they heard a bang and saw a man in distress on the first floor.
Mr George said he "kicked the front door through, ran up the stairs, kicked his bedroom door through and dragged him out the room".
He said the fire brigade had told him he saved the man's life.
Mr Jackson said when crews arrived the blaze "was on the first floor of the building, to the rear".
"It was a significant fire that fire crews worked incredibly hard to get under control and extinguish," he said.
He added Mr George and his colleague's swift action was "meritorious conduct", but urged members of the public to "get out, stay out and call the fire brigade" when they see a blaze.
Suffolk Police said residents of the neighbouring homes had returned to them and the cause of the fire was "unexplained".
The force said it was investigating, along with the fire service, and the man rescued "remains in hospital for treatment to burns and smoke inhalation".
