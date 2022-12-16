Two builders have been praised for rescuing a man from a house fire.

Six homes in Lowestoft, Suffolk, were evacuated after the blaze broke out on Stradbroke Road on Friday morning. A man is being treated for burns in hospital.

Perry George, who was working on the house next door, said: "I didn't wake up thinking I would be dragging a man out of his bedroom."

Andrew Jackson, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said the action of Mr George and his colleague was "meritorious conduct".