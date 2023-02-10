York's first mass Covid vaccination site is set to be converted into a "community care centre" after plans to expand the facility were approved.

Nimbuscare will continue to operate from the Askham Bar site for another 18 months and add two new temporary buildings.

The new Askham Bar Community Care Centre will soon offer a range of health services as well as up to 30 new treatment rooms, City of York Council's planning committee was told.

"I think this site has proven its value in terms of healthcare over the past few years," said Councillor Simon Daubeney.