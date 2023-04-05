Potholes on a road in a Lincolnshire village - some of which have been described as "like craters" - need to be mended urgently, local residents have said.

People in Osgodby said the potholes covered the width of the road and they frequently filled with water, creating a mini lake.

Villagers said it was impossible for drivers and pedestrians to gauge the depth of the water, resulting in people being hurt and vehicles being damaged.

Lincolnshire County Council's highways department has been approached by the BBC for comment.