Staff at a pub in Shropshire have dedicated their national award to a member of staff who died last month.

Felix Davies, who died in a crash, was a "much-loved" bar manager at the White Lion community pub in Ash Magna, near Whitchurch.

The venue, which is owned by more than 200 shareholders in the local community, was awarded the title of UK Pub of the Year by the Countryside Alliance in May.

"Felix would have been so proud of this achievement, which is a tremendous monument to his talents," committee member Judith Griffin said.