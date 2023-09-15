Residents struggle to access cost of living grant
People in need are struggling to access cost of living support funding in Medway because of problems with the application process.
A Medway Council cabinet meeting heard just over £178,000 has been claimed by eligible people out of a total pot of £1.6m.
The council heard it was down to applicants having problems providing income and expenditure information.
The application process is now being changed to make applying for support easier.
Medway Council was awarded £4.5m by the government in April to help residents with the cost of living, £2.5m of that money was set aside for food vouchers during school holidays for children on free school meals.
The authority put £1.6m towards its Household Support Fund, to be used for essentials including food, school uniforms and some housing costs.
The meeting heard that application forms would now only ask for bank statements to be attached which would be evaluated by council officers for eligibility.
Forms will also feature sections where applicants can explain their reasons for applying for the grants.
Since April 2,550 applications were made for support, with 636 accepted and 95 pending.
Criteria to receive funding includes being a Medway resident over the age of 16, having less than £500 in the bank, proof of hardship, and not having other possible sources of income.
The council said it was concerned about the low uptake for the scheme but no further changes have been suggested.
