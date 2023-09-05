The joint statement said a list of routes would be published on Tuesday, external, and parents affected by route changes would be contacted by the Education Office.

It said: “We’re sorry for the delay of the publication of the 2023/24 academic year’s school bus routes.

"Traffic & Highway Services manage the contracts for school bus routes on behalf of the Education Office.

"This year these routes have been reviewed as part of a cost-saving exercise but mainly as part of the transition to a new model of education.

“Unfortunately, due to a range of factors affecting the industry – primarily a shortage of drivers – the States of Guernsey has not been able to secure a supplier for all of the routes it would like to provide.

"This has resulted in some routes needing to be reworked to ensure all islanders are catered for, which in turn has resulted in the delay."