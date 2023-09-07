Ahead of the start of the school year nearly 150 schools in England were told to shut buildings made with the material, unless they put in place safety measures.

Bill Blythe, deputy vice principal of Petroc College, said: "Anything that would put students and staff potentially at risk is a major concern so immediately on finding that there could be RAAC we took the step to evacuate these areas.

He said the material "has a risk that if water gets through to the supporting beam that it could then come down on us".

Mr Blythe explained the hall had been fixed and reopened in August.

"What we've done on structural engineers' advice is put in a complete timber and a frame, so effectively the RAAC is no longer supporting the roof," he said.

The college also has a campus in Tiverton, with higher and further education courses, along with the largest sixth form in north Devon.

There are currently no other known cases of RAAC in schools or other public buildings in Devon and Cornwall but many authorities are carrying out checks.