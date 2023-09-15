More than 120 residents have taken part in a community art project to brighten and uplift a "neglected" part of a town.

Pillars of the Community, commissioned by Revoluton Arts, external, saw a number of pillars in Farley Hill, Luton, painted by pupils from Hillborough Junior School, charities, sports clubs and a nursing home.

Aimi Rix, the lead artist, said Whipperly Way Shops was chosen as the area had looked "old and tatty".

Revoluton Arts said Farley Hill had "historically received very little investment and been afforded very few creative opportunities".