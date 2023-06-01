A trail mapping the life and work of Art Nouveau designer Archibald Knox on the Isle of Man has been launched.

More than 60 pieces of work or aspects of the artist's life in 27 locations have been made available to discover by scanning QR codes.

They include war memorials and graves he designed and his former homes on the island.

Chris Hobdell from the Archibald Knox Forum said the map shows how the island "inspired and motivated" the designer.