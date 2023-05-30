A Kent swimming pool is set to reopen after closing for the majority of the past two years.

Freedom Leisure - the company that took over Tenterden Leisure Centre on 1 May - said the swimming pool would open from 07:30 BST on Thursday.

"We hope to see lots of people coming for a swim, especially as it is half-term,” said Matt Wickham, Freedom Leisure's chief operating officer.

The wave machine, flume and children's play area will open at 10:00.