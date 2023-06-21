The studio said the aim of the new centre was to create a hub for local people and visitors to come together to "bring clay to life".

It said phase one of the project, which has received planning permission, would see two former buildings replaced with with new pottery training and production rooms, a learning centre, offices and a storage facility.

The digital trail would allow people to "explore previously hidden areas" of St Ives, bringing economic benefits to the wider town, it added.

Libby Buckley, director of Leach Pottery, said receiving the first instalment from the fund was a major step.

"We are thrilled to have reached this landmark moment, moving us closer to our ambition of delivering a living heritage site for St Ives that matches our global reputation, and will become the gateway to St Ives," she said.

“The scale of our transformational project means that we will need to secure additional external funding to deliver our full vision and the Town Deal funding is vital in helping us to achieve this."

Gareth Jones, vice-chair of the St Ives Town Deal Board, said the grant would allow the pottery to "significantly improve" its facility.

Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council cabinet member for economy, added: “We are proud to support this project and ensure that the exceptional skills and craftsmanship of the Leach Pottery are preserved and passed on to future generations."

Penzance and Camborne also benefited from the government's Town Fund, receiving £21.5m and £23m respectively.