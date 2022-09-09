Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral service of three siblings who were murdered in Dublin last weekend.

Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their older sister Lisa Cash, who was 18, died after they were attacked in their home in Tallaght in the south-west of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Their funeral Mass was held at St Aidan's Church in Brookfield, Tallaght, on Friday morning.

Photographs and floral decorations were placed inside the church alongside poems, pictures and teddy bears.

The Mass was celebrated by Fr Paul O Driscoll, who is the chaplain to the Parish of the Travelling People.