Funeral held for murdered Dublin siblings
- Published
Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral service of three siblings who were murdered in Dublin last weekend.
Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their older sister Lisa Cash, who was 18, died after they were attacked in their home in Tallaght in the south-west of the city in the early hours of Sunday.
Their funeral Mass was held at St Aidan's Church in Brookfield, Tallaght, on Friday morning.
Photographs and floral decorations were placed inside the church alongside poems, pictures and teddy bears.
The Mass was celebrated by Fr Paul O Driscoll, who is the chaplain to the Parish of the Travelling People.
Fr O'Driscoll paid tribute to the siblings' 14-year-old brother, who was in the house at the time of the attack.
He said the boy's bravery to raise the alarm was an inspiration to courage and love.
Fr O'Driscoll said the community was unprepared for the crisis.
"When the unexpected happens during a communal crisis, we are not alone.
"We are friends and neighbours and we all experience the same break in reality.
"Bereft of words, all of us hold the same question. How could this be happening?"
The three siblings will be buried at Bohernabreena cemetery.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin extended his sympathy to the children's family.
Mr Martin said his thoughts were with their family, friends and classmates on Friday morning.