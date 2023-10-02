The first form of the legislation, prohibiting discrimination on the grounds of sex, marriage and gender reassignment in employment was introduced in 2006.

Carol Le Page, chair of the Guernsey Disability Alliance, said additional protections for people from other backgrounds were long overdue.

"It's been a really long time coming," she said.

"It's just amazing that it's actually here - we've done it at last.

"It's a really good feeling that rights are protected now."

Michael Ellis, who is sight-impaired, said the new legislation "meant a lot" to him.

"I have that assurance that I will be treated equally but there's that respect and dignity about it," he said.

"How that plays out in day-to-day life is going to vary for each person but it means a lot to know that you've got that back-up."