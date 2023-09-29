Fan rally for Jersey Reds after club stops trading
A demonstration has been held in support of the stricken Jersey Reds rugby team.
The Reds announced on Thursday that they were to cease trading after investors pulled out of a funding deal.
About 150 fans, family and others gathered outside the club's ground on Friday to show their support.
Championship title-holders Jersey Reds have competed in English Rugby's second tier for the past 11 seasons.
Fan Angie Seedhouse said: "I am trying to show my support for the players and coaches and all the staff who have lost their jobs.
"I am totally devastated, it was a great community.
"They won the Championship last year and then we end up in this situation."
Don Gardener, who manages the club's Colts squad, also said he was "devastated".
He said: "It will affect the economy and tourism and it will be a very retrograde step for the island."
