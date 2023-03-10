A detective was arrested earlier this week as part of an investigation into officers suspected of working for organised crime groups, gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed.

Investigators suspect the officer, who was released without charge, may have been linked to the Hutch gang which was involved in a feud with the rival Kinahans.

He has been suspended from duty with cash and ammunition also seized.

A file on the case is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.