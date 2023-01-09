The majority of people living in Coventry will pay about an extra £80 a year, if plans to increase council tax by the maximum 5% are passed by the local authority.

Although a broadly balanced budget has been put forward for next year, shortfalls of £30m in 2024-25 and £42m in 2025-26 have been predicted.

The city council said the council tax rise was not something it wanted to do and it could not rule out cuts in future years.

Cabinet member for strategic finance and resources Richard Brown said 75% of residents fell into council tax bands A or B.