Creative festival to showcase Plymouth graduates
A near six-week-long creative arts festival has started in Plymouth.
The Ignite Festival of Creativity returns for its fourth year.
It showcases the work of graduates from more than 30 degree programmes at Arts University Plymouth (formerly Plymouth College of Art) across the city.
Galleries, studios, pop-up shops, waterfront locations and a bank will host the artwork from the graduates.
This year sees the addition of Ignite Future Careers, a seven-week programme of recruitment and careers activities, live and online, presented for creative graduates and students by local, regional and national businesses.
The festival will take place across the city throughout June until Friday 15 July.