T﻿wo men have been arrested after a student property in Nottingham was targeted by burglars.

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said they were called to accommodation in Terrace Street in Hyson Green at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday after two men were seen "rummaging around in the communal area of the complex".

A﻿ 58-year-old and 54-year-old were arrested on suspicion of burglary, with one also arrested in connection with thefts from shops and another burglary in Canning Circus.

P﻿olice advised students not to leave valuables in communal areas and to lock windows and doors when not at home.