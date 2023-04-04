A brazen fly-tipper who was caught on CCTV dumping building waste from a flat-bed trolley has been fined.

David Thomas, of Thorndyke Avenue, Middlesbrough, was twice filmed illegally disposing of rubbish in the town in June.

The 52-year-old dumped a "substantial" amount of waste, prompting a member of the public to report him to the council.

At Teesside Magistrates' Court, he was ordered to pay £240 for the clean-up and a victim surcharge of £114.