O﻿xford Street dazzles with recycled Christmas lights

Three girls take a photo of themselves by Oxford Street lights

At a glance

  • Oxford Street in central London has been illuminated with 300,000 stars for its annual Christmas display

  • The New West End Company, which organises the attraction, has focussed on it being environmentally friendly

  • It said the hours they will be turned on this year will be reduced by two-thirds to save energy

  • The lights are made from recycled polymer which can be recycled further

T﻿he LED-lights are said to be 75% more energy efficient than traditional lightbulbs. 

Organisers said the lights would only be on from 15:00 until 23:00 rather than throughout the day and night, as in previous years.

The New West End Company, which represents 600 retail, restaurant, hotel and property owners across the central London shopping area, said it was partnering with the charity Home Start to deliver 100 Christmas hampers to families.

Hadas Kulcsar, campaigns and events manager at New West End Company, said: “For many, this is the first Christmas without restrictions post-Covid and we want to take this opportunity to help people get back to celebrating the essence of Christmas together: love and giving.”

"In the current climate, it is also important that we reduce our energy consumption and help to promote a more sustainable Christmas in line with our ambitions to make Oxford Street a leading sustainable district,” said Ms Kulcsar.

