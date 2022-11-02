A﻿n elderly man with Alzheimer's has been assaulted during a robbery at his home.

The man, in his 80s, suffered cuts and bruises during the "cowardly" attack in Chancery Court, Wilford, at about 19.30 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

Detectives said a Rolex watch was stolen during the robbery.

T﻿hey are now asking for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.