Cost of new Highland prison rises to almost £140m
The cost of building a new prison to replace one of Scotland's smallest and oldest jails has gone up almost three times the original estimate.
Inverness Prison is almost 120 years old and there have been warnings that parts of the site are not fit for purpose.
Work has started on HMP Highland on a site at the Inverness Campus on the east side of the city.
But the Scottish Prison Service (SPS), in response to a freedom of information request from the Scottish Conservatives, said the expected cost had risen to almost £140m.
Eleven years ago, the anticipated cost was £52m before later increasing to £66m.
Construction of the new prison could be completed in 2024, later than previously expected. Previous estimated completion dates had included this year.
SPS said HMP Highland would have enhanced security and also better meet the needs of prisoners, staff and visitors.
A spokesman said: “While the project has faced delays due to a global pandemic, and design changes to meet the Scottish government’s net zero ambitions and increased costs due to inflation pressures, we are determined to deliver on these ambitions.
“We have not provided an operational date so as to ensure we allow sufficient time for commissioning and that our staff are fully familiar with the new facilities, and there is time for learning, training and development.”