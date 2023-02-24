Council tax to rise 3.98% in borough
At a glance
Council tax bills in North East Lincolnshire are set to rise by 3.98%
North East Lincolnshire Council had originally proposed an increase of 4.98%
Council leader Philip Jackson said the 1% reduction would help households facing increased living costs
Opponents criticised drawing on council reserves to fund the move
Council tax bills in North East Lincolnshire are set to rise by 3.98% after the council approved its budget for 2023-24.
The figure comprises a 1.98% rise in council tax plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care precept.
North East Lincolnshire Council had originally proposed an increase of 4.98%, but at a meeting on Thursday a 1% reduction was approved.
Council leader Philip Jackson said the authority recognised that residents needed help due to the increased cost of living.
According to the Conservative-led authority, almost 13,000 low-income households would also continue to benefit from a council tax support scheme, retained at a 65% discount.
'People need help in our borough'
Mr Jackson told the meeting: "The national economic picture, along with increasing costs in a number of areas, is certainly bringing pressure upon us as an authority, as it is with all authorities across the country.
"However, whilst we know that we have pressures on us as an authority, we also recognise that people are also needing help in our borough as they face an increased cost of living, with high energy, fuel and household living bills.
"This is why we've taken the decision to reduce the council tax uplift."
It is expected to result in a loss of about £800,000 of revenue - which will instead be funded from council reserves, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Labour opposition group leader Matthew Patrick called it "a blatant attempt to buy votes with the elections coming up".
He added: "Reading through this budget, it's just an omnishambles of half apologies, guesswork and misplaced optimism."
However, Mr Jackson said the budget was "both balanced and ambitious", adding: "I'm sure a lesser rise in council tax will be welcomed."
Neighbours North Lincolnshire Council, also Conservative held, froze general council tax and only voted for a 1.75% rise on the adult social care precept.
However, many other councils both in the region and elsewhere have approved a 4.99% rise - the maximum amount - or close to it.
