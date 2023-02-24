Mr Jackson told the meeting: "The national economic picture, along with increasing costs in a number of areas, is certainly bringing pressure upon us as an authority, as it is with all authorities across the country.

"However, whilst we know that we have pressures on us as an authority, we also recognise that people are also needing help in our borough as they face an increased cost of living, with high energy, fuel and household living bills.

"This is why we've taken the decision to reduce the council tax uplift."

It is expected to result in a loss of about £800,000 of revenue - which will instead be funded from council reserves, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Labour opposition group leader Matthew Patrick called it "a blatant attempt to buy votes with the elections coming up".

He added: "Reading through this budget, it's just an omnishambles of half apologies, guesswork and misplaced optimism."

However, Mr Jackson said the budget was "both balanced and ambitious", adding: "I'm sure a lesser rise in council tax will be welcomed."

Neighbours North Lincolnshire Council, also Conservative held, froze general council tax and only voted for a 1.75% rise on the adult social care precept.

However, many other councils both in the region and elsewhere have approved a 4.99% rise - the maximum amount - or close to it.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.