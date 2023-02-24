Three men have been arrested after a group of dogs got into a private garden and killed a fox.

Norfolk Police said two men in their 20s and one man in his 60s were taken into custody after the incident in Hingham, Norfolk, on Monday.

It said it was called at about 15:30 GMT when the dogs entered the garden without permission.

Additional inquiries were being carried out after an incident earlier this month at Tittleshall, it added.