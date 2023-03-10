Man arrested at Luton Airport denies string of terrorism offences

The first charge alleges between 28 July, 2013 and 16 January, 2014 he possessed a firearm "for a purpose connected with the commission preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism".

The second alleges in January 2014 he invited "one or more others to provide money and intended that it would be used - or had reasonable cause to suspect - that it would or may be used for the purposes of terrorism".

The third count alleges he entered into an arrangement with his then-wife Amal El-Wahabi, and others, to make money available for the purposes of terrorism.

He is due to appear at the same court for a further hearing on 18 April.