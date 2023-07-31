Three kittens have been found in a cardboard box, which was left on top of a wheelie bin in Nottinghamshire.

The RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre said the six-week-old felines were found in a tightly taped-up box in the Wollaton area on 21 July.

The "scared" trio were lucky to have been found before they overheated and suffocated or got mistaken for rubbish, it said.

The charity said they would now be cared for and given time to settle before being rehomed.