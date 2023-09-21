Black people are 8.8 times more likely to be stopped and searched by Sussex Police.

The figures were shared by Deputy Chief Constable Dave McLaren during a meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

Mr McLaren said there was "a lot of work going on in the background" to address the issue.

He added Sussex Police was "fully committed to understanding exactly why we have that disproportionality and to do everything that’s within our powers to make sure that we reduce or eradicate that".