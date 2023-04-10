Two young teenagers have died after a car crash in Headford, County Galway, in which two others were injured.

The single-vehicle accident happened in the Ballyfruit area at around 05:45 local time on Monday.

Four young teenagers, two boys and two girls, were in the car at the time, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

One boy was pronounced dead a the scene. The other three teenagers involved were sent to University Hospital Galway where a girl has since died.

The other two teenagers are being treated for their injuries.

Detectives are appealing for any information relating to the crash, or for motorists who may have dash-cam footage from the area to contact them.