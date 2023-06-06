Dozens of firefighters tackle factory unit fire
More than 50 firefighters are tackling a major fire at a factory unit in the Black Country.
Eight businesses near to the building on Peartree Lane in Dudley have been evacuated as a precaution although the fire is contained, crews said.
Residents are being advised to keep doors and windows shut and drivers are warned about delays due to the closure of the road.
At least half of the unit, which is believed to be derelict, has been affected by the blaze.
Up to seven fire engines were sent to the scene after the blaze was first reported to West Midlands Fire Service at about 13:15 BST.
Peartree Lane has been closed from the island on the Dudley Southern Bypass to Narrowboat Way.
The public has been asked to avoid the area.
No casualties have been reported, the fire service added.
