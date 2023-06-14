A charity has said an increase in the number of ponies in a part of Dartmoor will help restore the environment.

The Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust said it had been given permission from Natural England to increase the herd of ponies at its site at Bellever from 25 to up to 40 in the summer.

It said it would be allowed to keep a smaller stock of 30 ponies at the 82-hectare (202-acre) site in the winter.

The trust cited a University of Plymouth study, external that found grazing ponies at Bellever reduced the dominance of purple moor grass and its impact on plant and animal diversity.