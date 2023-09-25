A former Guernsey Police officer has been jailed for two and a half years for intending to pervert the course of justice.

Former detective Aaron Cusack, 27, was found guilty at an earlier hearing at the Royal Court in the case relating to a rape investigation.

The court heard he accessed the mobile phone of an alleged victim of rape before members of the police's high tech crime unit could examine it.

Sentencing, Judge Russell Finch said that Cusack had had "a bright future that has now been thrown away".