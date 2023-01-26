A service has been held to mark the sinking of three Hull trawlers with the loss of 60 lives.

The Lorella and Roderigo were both lost in a snow storm off the coast of Iceland on 26 January 1955.

On the same date in 1968 the crew of 20 aboard the Kingston Peridot perished when their ship sank on the way to the Icelandic fishing grounds.

The memorial took place near the Bullnose Heritage Centre on Hessle Road in the former heart of Hull's fishing community.