The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said.

The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration.

John Baker, an independent councillor at Central Bedfordshire Council, said replacement bus services were "too slow" and journeys were now a lot harder for children and commuters.

London Northwestern Railway, which operates the line, said it was working to find a solution.