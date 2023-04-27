A primary school is hopeful of cutting its carbon emissions by 90% if a £200,000 fundraising target is met.

Tollesbury Primary School plans to use the money to upgrade the energy and heating system of its Victorian building.

Local group The Tollesbury Climate Partnership launched a community share offer to raise the money and has reached about three quarters of the total.

Mark Howland, director of the partnership, said: "It will make a significant difference to the school."