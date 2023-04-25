Roads have been closed while crews tackle a fire at a town's industrial estate.

Crews were called at about 04:15 BST to Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Corby, where two units were well alight, Northamptonshire Fire Service said.

Police have closed Princewood Road, and a number of other roads, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Eyewitness, JA Mills, said the plume of smoke looked "massive", and a whole building could have been destroyed.