Bin workers to strike over pay
At a glance
Refuse collectors in Sandwell are set to strike on 30 and 31 May as well as multiple dates in June
The GMB union said 96% of its members had voted in favour of the walkout
The union said it was likely to have a signficant impact on residents
Refuse workers in Sandwell have announced plans to go on strike after a row over pay.
The GMB union said its members in Sandwell, who are employed by Serco, would take industrial action for 12 days in May and June.
It said 96% of its members had voted in favour of the walkout.
GMB Union Organiser Justine Jones described it as a "last resort".
She said workers were facing a "real terms pay cut in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in a generation".
She said the strikes would have a "significant impact" on local residents and businesses and called for further negotiations.
GMB members in Sandwell had previously planned strike action in July and August last year, but it was called off after they accepted a new pay offer.
Strike action is planned on 30 and 31 May and multiple dates in June.