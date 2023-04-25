"Toby touched many lives, particularly ours, and it was an honour that we were given the privilege of bringing him up these past years."

Police searched the water and land around Newbold Quarry, Rugby, after Toby disappeared.

The 17-year-old was known to have previously gone swimming in the quarry at night.

In March, Warwickshire Police said the evidence gathered strongly suggested Toby had got into difficulty while swimming in the quarry and had never left the water.

He was studying hard for his A-levels after getting top grades in his GCSEs and wanted to go to the best university he could, his parents added.

"A beautiful life full of promise has been cut tragically short," they said.

His parents thanked everyone who searched for Toby and the support they received from the public before and after he was found.

“This shows just how much Toby was loved and adored by everyone he met," they said.

Det Insp Gareth Unett led the search and said police did everything they could to bring people home safely.

"Sadly, sometimes the best we can do is to find the answers and to give support to the loved ones left behind," he added.