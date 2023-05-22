A County Donegal man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in the killing of his partner.

Jasmine McMonagle, 28, was found strangled and beaten to death at her home in Killygordon in January 2019.

Richard Burke, 32, also from Killygordon, was convicted of Ms McMonagle's manslaughter in March earlier this year.

The court heard that his responsibility for the killing was substantially diminished by a mental disorder.

Mr Justice Burns said that Burke's condition was impacted by drug and alcohol use which he "deliberately" partook in while failing to comply with his medication.

Despite his condition, the judge said Burke knew that what he was doing was wrong, understood the nature of what he was doing and he could have stopped himself.

He noted the level of violence used against Ms McMonagle, including the use of weapons and the fact she was at home with her two children at the time.

The judge said that Burke "must bear a considerable degree of responsibility" for the crime.

He imposed a sentence of 15 years with the final year suspended for five years.