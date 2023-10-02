Solar-powered brewery pulls first pints
At a glance
One Planet Brewing Co is a subsidiary of the Hogs Back Brewery in Tongham
It has been set up to use solar energy to power all its machinery
Hops will be sourced locally and beer sold in reusable containers
The brewery hopes to become net zero by 2030
A Surrey brewery has set up a subsidiary which produces beer using nothing but solar power.
The One Planet Brewing Co has been set up in Tongham, near Farnham, by the Hogs Back Brewery.
Rooftop panels provide the energy for the brewery's equipment.
Hogs Back said it hopes to reach net zero in 2030 - a decade ahead of the rest of the industry.
One Planet's first beer was a 5.5% brew called Hazy IPA.
"The whole beer industry is committing to get to net zero by by 2040" said Rupert Thompson, managing director of Hogs Back Brewery.
"What we decided to do was set up One Planet as a completely independent subsidiary, the idea being we could put in new equipment to produce a beer that is brewed with 100% our own generated solar power."
One Planet is also pledging to use locally grown hops wherever possible with some grown next to the site and travelling less than a mile before being used.
Its beers will also be sold in fully reusable kegs, mini kegs or glass flagons, although they will retail at about 20% more than other beers sold by Hogs Back.
