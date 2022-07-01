Allotment users in fight to avoid eviction
- Published
Dozens of allotment users have embarked on a battle to avoid being evicted from a site in Derbyshire.
Starkholmes Allotments has been in use for more than 100 years but members said they had been told all 36 plots must be vacated by 29 September.
Users have now grouped together and hope to compulsory purchase the land.
Landowner Brian Newton has been approached for comment.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the group of allotment holders were aiming to build up a £55,000 "fighting fund" to pay for a potential compulsory purchase and other costs.
So far the group has raised £4,400.
Now they are appealing for help from their local MP Sarah Dines and Derbyshire Dales District Council.
The authority has offered them an alternative site near the existing allotment but the group turned this down on the grounds the soil would not be suitably enriched.
Legacy hope
Campaigner Mary Derrick said: "This is the last chance saloon for our allotments. “All we need is a chance to buy the site and a chance for the landowner to leave a legacy for his community."
Derbyshire Dales District Council leader Garry Purdy said in addition to the group's campaign, the authority was seeking to formally designate the site as an asset of community value, aimed at protecting it from development.
Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines said she had been in touch with all parties and hoped an agreement could be reached.