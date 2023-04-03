Plans for a new village in North Yorkshire will have to be changed after a landowner withdrew from the scheme.

The new Maltkiln community was expected to see up to 4,000 homes built on land off the A59, between York and Harrogate.

However, a landowner left the scheme in January and it has now emerged their land represented about half of the development site.

Developers Caddick Group said they remained "confident" the plans could still be delivered.