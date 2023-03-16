Irish TV presenter Ryan Tubridy is set to step down as host of the Late Late Show, RTÉ has announced.

The broadcaster has hosted the chat show since 2009 after he took over from Pat Kenny.

He was the programme's third permanent host, following Mr Kenny and Gay Byrne, who fronted the show for almost four decades.

Mr Tubridy's final programme will be broadcast on Friday, 26 May on RTÉ One.

No decision has been made on who will succeed him as the show's host.