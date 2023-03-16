Ryan Tubirdy to leave The Late Late Show
- Published
Irish TV presenter Ryan Tubirdy is stepping down as host of the Late Late Show, RTÉ has announced.
The broadcaster has hosted the talk show since 2009 after he took over from Pat Kenny.
Mr Tubridy's final programme will be broadcast on Friday 26 May on RTÉ One.
No decision has been made on who will succeed him as the show's host.
“It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years," said Mr Tubridy.
"To the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out."
He will continue to present his weekday show on RTÉ Radio One.
RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said: "I would like to thank Ryan and acknowledge his enormous commitment to the Late Late Show during the seven years I have had the privilege to work with him."
She described the show as a "TV phenomenon at home and abroad" which Mr Tubridy could "take enormous credit for".
The Late Late Show is considered the second longest-running late-night talk show in the world, after the Tonight Show in the US.
Despite first taking to the air for the first time in 1962, the show has only had three permanent presenters.
The show's longest-serving presenter was the late Gay Byrne, who hosted it from 1962 to 1999.
Pat Kenny took over from him, hosting for 10 years from 1999 until 2009.
The programme - which combines light entertainment and current affairs - is considered an institution in Ireland.
Its annual highlight comes in the run-up to Christmas with the Late Late Toy Show.
The Christmas special features the year's most popular kids' toys along with performances by children.
Mr Tubridy is the Irish public broadcaster's highest-paid presenter, external with a salary of €440,000 (£387,543).
Analysis: Who could the next host be?
By Shane Harrison, BBC News Dublin correspondent
RTÉ’s Late Late show is an institution in Irish broadcasting.
So there is intense speculation both inside RTÉ and outside as to who the new host will be.
The TV current affairs presenter Miriam O’Callaghan is the early favourite.
She has hosted the programme before and has frequently hosted summer season talk shows.
Other names being mentioned include Brendan O’Connor, who has presented a Saturday night TV show, and the comedian Tommy Tiernan who hosts a chat shot in which he doesn’t know who the guests will be.
Bookies are also quoting odds for the presenter Claire Byrne and perhaps most intriguingly of all Dara Ó Briain, the UK-based comedian and presenter.
He ruled himself out as a contender when Pat Kenny stood down but is now being described as a dark horse.