Safety work to allow a leisure centre to reopen its main pool is set to begin in April, a council says.

The 33m (108 ft) pool at The Quarry in Shrewsbury closed in July after inspectors found loose roof panelling, although the rest of the centre stayed open.

Shropshire Council has blamed the panel issue on corrosion, and has deemed ventilation units unsafe.

The pool will open as soon as possible, councillor Rob Gittins says.

"We recognise there has been disappointment surrounding the closure of the main pool, but this is a complex project given the age of the building," he explained.

The £400,000 repair project will see damaged and corroded pipes and ducting stripped out along with unused light fittings, walkways and ceiling panels.

Glazing will also be replaced, the council says, before specialists install a new airflow system.

A date for the pool's reopening has not been revealed but Mr Gittins says "we are confident we are now in a strong position to make some real progress".

The leisure centre, which dates back to 1864, was last refurbished in 1994. It is due to be eventually demolished and rebuilt.