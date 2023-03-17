A retired taxi driver from Devon is moving to the Scottish Highlands after winning £1m in the National Lottery.

Steve Glover, from Exeter, matched five numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on 4 March.

Mr Glover is buying a motorhome and will invest some of his winnings in two barrels of prime Scotch whisky as he vowed to “enjoy every moment” of life.

The 73-year-old, who has survived two heart attacks, said he would live in a motorhome while deciding where to live in the Highlands, the place he fell in love with while based there with the RAF.

Mr Glover said he "didn't dare believe" he had won until the money went into his bank account.

"When the win was confirmed, I made a cup of tea – my answer to everything – and told myself not to start the celebrations just yet," he said.

“I don’t have a definite spot in Scotland that I want to call home just yet so I’m buying a motorhome which will be my temporary home.

"I will spend some time travelling around and getting a feel for the place again.

“I’m after a nice little croft with a bit of land and when I see the right place, I will know it’s the one.”

Mr Glover only thought to check his lottery tickets while watching the darts on TV, having picked them up the previous night.

“I checked the Lotto results on my tablet and recognised the numbers instantly as I’ve always played the same numbers,” he explained.

After buying his winning ticket at McColls on Pinhoe Road in Whipton, Exeter, and discovering he had won, he also stopped to give the woman who served him, Delia, some flowers as a thank you.

He said: “I always get my National Lottery tickets at the same shop so I had to share my good news with the staff there as well as give a little something to the person who sold me my winning Lotto ticket.”

“I guess it’s just the way I’ve been brought up, they were all so happy for me, it was a really nice moment.”