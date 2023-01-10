Arrest made after pedestrian dies in Fornham lorry crash

Police investigating a lorry crash in which a pedestrian was killed have arrested a man.

Suffolk Police said the collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the the A134 at Fornham at 12:45 GMT on Monday.

A man in his 50s was declared dead at the scene, the force said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.

Police have appealed for witnesses.