Arrest made after pedestrian dies in Fornham lorry crash
Police investigating a lorry crash in which a pedestrian was killed have arrested a man.
Suffolk Police said the collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the the A134 at Fornham at 12:45 GMT on Monday.
A man in his 50s was declared dead at the scene, the force said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
